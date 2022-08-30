Show's supreme cattle champion will launch a new Norfolk herd

Gallery

Andrew, Hayley and William Clarke from Hevingham with their beef shorthorn heifer Meonside Rosebud Ray, which won the interbreed beef cattle championship at the 2022 Aylsham Show

The supreme champion in the beef cattle competitions at the Aylsham Show will be the first animal in a new Norfolk herd - driven by shifting consumer demands.

The show's interbreed beef title went to a 16-month-old beef shorthorn heifer named Meonside Rosebud Ray.

The animal is owned by William Clarke Livestock in Hevingham, run by Andrew, Hayley and William Clarke - who only bought her last month, from a Scottish breeder at the Yorkshire Show.

Andrew Clarke said she will be the first in a new herd of shorthorn cattle, as beef customers increasingly sought better quality meat, with better environmental credentials.

"Our main breed is Simmental, with a few Limousins, but with increased demand for native-breed beef we thought we would start a small herd of shorthorn, so she will be the foundation female for that herd," he said.

"It is really good quality meat. I think we have to accept that people want to eat less meat, but they want better quality meat, so the high-end butchers are focusing on quality rather than quantity.

"They (beef shorthorns) will thrive well on more of a forage-based diet rather than a cereal diet, which fits in with farming stewardship schemes."

Mr Clarke said the long-awaited return of the annual Aylsham Show after two Covid cancellations had reopened a vital shop window for livestock farmers.

"It is fantastic to be out showcasing the livestock that we produce," he said.

"It is a tremendous shop window for us and a very good education for the general public, to meet these animals and see where their food comes from."

