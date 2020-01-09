Search

'Lots of interest' in 117-year-old seaside pier

PUBLISHED: 16:45 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 09 January 2020

It is hoped the Claremont Pier's new owner will extend the existing structure to its original 600ft length. Picture: JAMES BASS

An iconic pier looks set for a new lease of life after its asking price was halved.

The Claremont Pier boasts a range of businesses including a restaurant, roller skating venue and cafe. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Claremont Pier boasts a range of businesses including a restaurant, roller skating venue and cafe. Picture: Nick Butcher

After the Claremont Pier closed last week for a month, there has been substantial interest in future ownership of the prominent Lowestoft landmark.

Offers in the region of £1,250,000 are now being accepted for "a unique opportunity to acquire an extremely well maintained leisure investment on the popular South Beach," according to agents Fennel Chartered Surveyors, of Halesworth, who are marketing the property.

David Scott and his family have owned the 117-year-old pier - which boasts its own roller skating venue, a restaurant and a live music venue - for nearly 50 years.

Having put the venue up for sale in April 2018, the site has now been shut for January as Claremont Pier Ltd has been put into temporary liquidation, with its asking price halved from £2.5million in 2018 to £1.25m today.

Fennel Chartered Surveyors, of Halesworth, partner Jonathan Carman said: "I can confirm that Claremont Pier Limited has currently ceased trading and will enter into a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation (CVL) as a protective measure, on January 16.

"We have contacted all previously registered parties to see if they might be interested in submitting an offer for this property giving them until January 31 to register their offers and interest.

"To date we have four parties who have expressed a serious interest in this opportunity with offers received and others showing an intention to do so prior to January 31."

Of the January 31 deadline, Andrew Kelsall, licensed insolvency practitioner at MHA Larking Gowen, said: "We are still proceeding with the Claremont going into temporary liquidation, and that should happen next week.

"There has been lots of interest in the pier with a number of viewings scheduled.

"A number of people have spoken with the agents, and with us - people should get their best offers in by January 31.

"We would like to get a sale as soon as possible to enable a new owner to be up-and-running by Easter."

■ All registered interest and offers should be submitted directly to FENNEL Chartered Surveyors either by email jonathan@fennel.co.uk or call 01986 872500.

