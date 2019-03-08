Claremont House Nursing Home

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at Carrow House.

In an article published on Thursday, August 15, we reported from an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

In the article we said that a 93-year-old woman had died following a fall at Claremont House Nursing Home in Caister.

However, we would like to make it clear that the fall happened at the woman's home in July and she was being treated as a palliative patient at the nursing home before her death on August 8.

We are sorry for the mistake and would like to apologise to Claremont House Nursing Home and the family for the error.