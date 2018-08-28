Norwich solicitors don festive hats for charity

Staff at Clapham & Collinge Solicitors in Norwich on Bobble Hat Day.

Solicitors in Norwich took part in Bobble Hat Day to raise money for Age UK.

Staff at the Clapham & Collinge Solicitors, in All Saints Green, donned their favourite woolly hats on Friday, December 7, and raised £58 for the charity.

Louis Hilldrup-Boorman, marketing manager at Clapham & Collinge, who organised the Bobble Day event, said: “We are delighted to have raised £58 from our Bobble Hat day.

“Age UK Norwich provide vital services to the older people in our community and we are proud to do our bit to support this very worthy cause.”

The charity’s fundraising manager, Emma Roper, said: “We are really grateful to Clapham & Collinge for taking part in Bobble Hat Day.

“The funds raised will help to support older people across the city this winter and beyond. We rely on the generosity and support of our fundraisers to help us run our vital services.”