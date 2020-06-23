Search

Clap for Budgens’ heroes planned following devastating fire

PUBLISHED: 15:22 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 23 June 2020

Fire-fighters at work after the massive blaze on Saturday evening at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire-fighters at work after the massive blaze on Saturday evening at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

People in Holt will take part in a clap to thank Budgens’ staff for their support over the years, following the devastating fire that destroyed the popular store.

The damage after the devastating fire at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe damage after the devastating fire at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigators are trying to discover the cause of the blaze at the Kerridge Way store on Saturday evening.

Community leaders have already rallied round to support those involved.

And resident Karen Breeze has now suggested holding a clap, similar to the ones held throughout the lockdown to thank NHS staff and key workers.

She said: “The Holt community should get together to do a clap for Budgens’ staff and thank them for their help during the past few years and especially during coronvirus.

“I’ve been a Holt person all my life, and this is such a major loss to the town.”

Fellow resident Kathryn Semmence-Allison has proposed the clap takes place on Saturday, June 27, at 8pm.

She added: “I think it’s a lovely idea from Karen. The emergency services should most certainly be included in this too.

“As tempting as it might be to visit the Budgens’ site, we must clap from home. The staff and emergency services worked so hard to keep us safe, we should do our bit and practice distancing.”

MORE: Shocking sight of smouldering remains of Budgens at Holt

Meanwhile, more than £5,220 has been raised in a Crowdfunder page set up to support staff and to thank them for their help.

Emergency parcels to those in need have also been handed out by North Norfolk District Council, whose leader Sarah Butikofer said “The council has only had to hand out a couple of emergency parcels. We have collated a number of calls from concerned residents who have been worried about securing their usual supplies, and those have been forwarded to the CT Baker Group which, as always, is doing its best to look after customers. We will only step in for emergency need.”

More than 100 firefighters worked through the night to quell the flames and stop the blaze spreading to other buildings.

No-one was hurt in the fire at the building, which also hosted the town’s only post office.

If you can help, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/raising-funds-for-staff-at-budgens-of-holt

