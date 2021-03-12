Published: 1:40 PM March 12, 2021

Friend In Deed founder, Kelly Lindsay, enjoying a music session with residents at York House care home - Credit: FRIEND IN DEED

A Norfolk-based charity helping to reduce loneliness has received a much-needed financial boost.

Friend in Deed has been creating friendships across generations through various schemes over the past few years - and during the coronavirus pandemic, has faced its biggest challenge yet.

But thanks to a welcomed corporate sponsorship of £5,000, the charity has been able to continue its efforts keeping people connected through technology.

On National Intergeneration Week, between March 8 - 14, the charity delivered several resources to older people and people living with dementia, including Alexa devices, headphones, digital projectors, digital photo frames, and Kindles.

The charity’s founder, Kelly Lindsay, explained how the donations were made possible thanks to the owners of Cladspray Solutions Ltd.

She said: “The company is run by couple, Tom and Kim, who have two children aged four and seven. They have supported us for a couple of years now.

“They believe that it is important for their girls to know about Friend in Deed’s work because they know first-hand how contact with young children can brighten up an elderly person’s day.

“When they realised how heavily care homes have been affected by Covid-19, they got in touch to see how they could support further.

“They donated a massive £5,000 simply so we could buy resources for care homes to help our older friends and those living with dementia feel better and access more support during these difficult times.”

Kim and Tom, owners of Cladspray Solutions Ltd, have supported the charity for a couple of years and ran the Norwich half marathon for it in 2019 - Credit: Cladspray Solutions Ltd

The couple added: “We wanted to support some of the care homes that Friend in Deed works with during these difficult times. Because our company has had the incredible fortune to stay busy throughout the pandemic, we thought it would be nice to give something back, especially as care homes have been hit so very hard throughout.

“Many of the care homes house people who live with dementia, which is especially close to home as Tom’s gran had Alzheimer’s disease before she passed away several years ago.

“Hopefully some of the audio and visual equipment we have been able to fund will help bring some residents respite during these times.”

