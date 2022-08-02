Farmers welcome tougher new penalties to tackle hare coursing

Norfolk farmers have welcomed the introduction of tougher new penalties to clamp down on hare coursing - a crime which "blights rural communities".

The illegal blood sport brings intimidating criminal gangs into fields to bet on dogs chasing wild hares.

Not only does it involve cruelty to wild animals, but it is also associated with other criminal activities including theft, criminal damage, violence and intimidation.

The new measures which came into force on August 1 means anyone caught hare coursing will now face an unlimited fine and the possibility of up to six months in prison.

Two new criminal offences have also been introduced - trespass with the intention of using a dog to search for or pursue a hare, and being equipped to trespass with the intention of using a dog to search for or pursue a hare.

And, on conviction, there are new powers for courts to order the reimbursement of costs incurred by the police in kennelling dogs seized in connection with a hare coursing-related offence, and to disqualify offenders from owning or keeping a dog.

West Norfolk farmer Gavin Lane, who is vice president of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said: “Hare coursing continues to be a blight on rural communities and this new legislation, which the CLA has been campaigning for, ensures that anyone caught hare coursing will now face an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.

“It is encouraging to note that there are also two new criminal offences added to the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, in addition to giving extra powers to the courts.

“Since the legislation received Royal Assent in April, the CLA has been working closely with police and crime commissioners across England and Wales to inform them of the new powers so chief constables can prepare rural police officers with training before the beginning of the hare coursing season in the autumn.”

Mr Lane spoke on the subject at a rural crime debate at this summer's Royal Norfolk Show, where police officers said reports of hare coursing have fallen by almost a third following a “borderless” police crackdown across seven counties.