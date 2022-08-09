News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Urgent call for disposable barbecue ban to stop heatwave wildfires

Chris Hill

Published: 11:08 AM August 9, 2022
CLA East has demanded a retail ban on disposable barbecues to prevent heatwave wildfires - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rural campaigners have demanded a retail ban on disposable barbecues to prevent the risk of more heatwave wildfires in East Anglia's tinder-dry countryside.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has demanded all retailers should take action as another prolonged heatwave is forecast to bring temperatures of up to 34C to Norfolk during this week.

It wants shops to stop selling disposal barbecues to prevent a repeat of the devastating wildfires which tore through homes, wildlife habitats and farm fields during last month's record high temperatures.

CLA East regional director Cath Crowther, said: "The CLA is demanding that retailers immediately ban the sale of disposable barbecues across the UK this summer in a move to curb fires spreading in the countryside which cause great damage to rural communities, businesses and jeopardise the safety of all those in the surrounding areas.

"It is encouraging to see that Marks and Spencer has taken this decision, however it is now time for other major retailers to follow suit as soon as possible."

The CLA is also urging countryside visitors not to light potentially hazardous fires, barbecues and sky lanterns.

