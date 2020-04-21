Search

City supporter tackles gruelling cycling challenge for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:06 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 21 April 2020

Andrew Squires is cycling 200km a day at home to raise funds for the Care Workers Charity during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Andrew Squires

Andrew Squires

A Norwich City fan who grew up in Wymondham is cycling 200 kilometres a day on a static bicycle to raise funds for carers.

Andrew Squires was born in Taverham and lived in Wymondham until he was 13 but is now living in Basingstoke, in Hampshire, getting to Canaries matches when he’s able to.

The former Robert Kett Primary School pupil has been furloughed from his job as a projects director during the coronavirus lockdown so wanted to put his free time at home to good use.

Battling against an old knee injury, the 54-year-old is hoping to exceed 6,000km (3,728 miles) in total and has so far raised £1,000 towards the Covid-19 Care Workers Crisis Grants, which has raised more than £335,000 towards a total target of £1m to help care workers struggling financially during the pandemic.

Mr Squires’ brother Ian, a former University of East Anglia student and fellow City supporter, will join in for the final day on Thursday, April 30 as they cycle around 270km to make the virtual journey to Carrow Road - starting at 6am so they can have a celebratory pint before football’s traditional kick-off time of 3pm.

You can donate to Mr Squires’ cause and keep up with his progress at justgiving.com/andrew-squires5.

