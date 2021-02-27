Half marathon postponed due to Covid rules
- Credit: SIMON FINLAY
A half marathon in Norwich has been delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.
The City of Norwich Half Marathon was due to take place on Sunday, April 11.
But organisers said due to the roadmap on the easing of coronavirus restrictions, it was not possible to stage the event as intended.
The race has now been moved to Sunday, June 13.
They said all entries will automatically be transferred to the new race in June, though entrants may still defer to any of the next three half marathons.
Organisers say the race will be organised as a socially-distanced event, with wave starts and the first wave setting off at 10am.
They said they hope to reopen the race for new entrants in the coming months, with a target of May 1, but they said it was "subject to the success of the government's roadmap.
Most Read
- 1 When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered
- 2 Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft
- 3 Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op
- 4 Chef to reopen major hotel that closed amid financial woes
- 5 Family of missing man informed after body found near lake
- 6 Cottage project that is a 'step back in time' coming under hammer
- 7 New mass vaccination centre opening in Norfolk
- 8 Couple who drove from Hull to Norfolk for a walk among lockdown breakers
- 9 Revealed: Adult vaccination rates are lower in some areas of Norfolk
- 10 Burglars cut hole in fence to steal Labrador from kennel
They thanked key race partners Norfolk County Council and members of the Safety Advisory Group for their support and participants for their patience.