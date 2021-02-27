Half marathon postponed due to Covid rules

Published: 5:11 PM February 27, 2021

The City of Norwich Half Marathon runners pound around the course. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

A half marathon in Norwich has been delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The City of Norwich Half Marathon was due to take place on Sunday, April 11.

But organisers said due to the roadmap on the easing of coronavirus restrictions, it was not possible to stage the event as intended.

The race has now been moved to Sunday, June 13.

They said all entries will automatically be transferred to the new race in June, though entrants may still defer to any of the next three half marathons.

Organisers say the race will be organised as a socially-distanced event, with wave starts and the first wave setting off at 10am.

They said they hope to reopen the race for new entrants in the coming months, with a target of May 1, but they said it was "subject to the success of the government's roadmap.

They thanked key race partners Norfolk County Council and members of the Safety Advisory Group for their support and participants for their patience.



