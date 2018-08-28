City’s aviation museum says NDR has increased visitor numbers

Vintage aircraft being moved at City of Norwich Aviation Museum to make way for the NDR. The 1952 Gloster Meteor F Mk 8 is moved into position. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

The City of Norwich Aviation Museum says business has increased following the opening of the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vintage aircraft being moved at City of Norwich Aviation Museum to make way for the NDR. The 1952 Gloster Meteor F Mk 8 is moved into position. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Vintage aircraft being moved at City of Norwich Aviation Museum to make way for the NDR. The 1952 Gloster Meteor F Mk 8 is moved into position. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Prior to the road’s construction there had been concern about the museum’s future in Horsham St Faith.

But its chairman Colin Kerrison said visitor numbers had increased ever since the route, now known as Broadland Northway, opened earlier this year.

He said: “It has increased our footfall and a lot of visitors are locals. Not a day goes by where people say ‘I didn’t realise these was up here’.”

Some of the museum’s larger aircraft are now visible from the dual carriageway, which Mr Kerrison said has helped promote the site.

He said the only issue was that the museum is now “cut-off” from Norwich Airport.

Mr Kerrison said: “It means we cannot fly in aircraft anymore. Everything we get now will have to come in by road.”