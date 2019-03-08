Video

'His blood would flow yellow and green': Fans say final goodbye to City legend Duncan Forbes

Family, friends and fans gathered at Carrow Road on Friday to say goodbye to Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes.

The flags at the stadium flew at half-mast as the funeral took place for the Scot, who died aged 78 on Wednesday, October 23 after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Adoring fans joined Mr Forbes' family in the lower tier of the Barclay Stand as the service took place on the very pitch where the defender captured the hearts of Canaries fans with his rugged tackling and inspiring leadership.

Also in attendence were club joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones, along with manager Daniel Farke, captain Grant Hanley and sporting director Stuart Webber.

Before the service, the funeral cortege - consisting simply of a silver hearse and a following vehicle containing his close relatives - did a lap of Carrow Road, watched by under-23s head coach David Wright, the under-23s team and staff from the ground, the Community Sports Foundation and the Lotus Training Centre.

After the hearse entered the stadium for the 11am funeral, a lone piper led the pallbearers in carrying the coffin - adorned in yellow roses with green stems - with a rendition of The Flower of Scotland.

Civil celebrant John Hindmarsh opened the service by thanking the many people who have sent their best wishes and paid tribute to Mr Forbes.

He said: "He was an amazing man both on and off the pitch - greatly loved and respected by so many, and who is going to be missed."

Eldest son Scott spoke at the service, beginning by thanking those who had come to "help us say farewell".

He said: "We are humbled by the hundreds of messages received over the last few weeks.

"Not only have they brought great comfort, but they have deepened the pride we feel for dad - pride in his achievements on the football field and in the great family man he was."

Fans got the chance to cheer for 'Big Dunc' one last time, as they sang along to Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline - a favourite of the defender - with yellow and green scarves held aloft.

An impromptu standing ovation followed, before the family left for a more intimate service.

