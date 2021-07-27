News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

City Hall lions to be celebrated in new art exhibition

person

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:33 PM July 27, 2021   
6 colourful lions

Ken Hurst's new exhibition featuring the City Hall lions - Credit: Ken Hurst

The bronze lions at the entrance of Norwich's City Hall have stood guard for 83 years.

Having been originally made by sculptor Alfred Hardiman and unveiled in 1938 by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, a new event will show how they got their affectionate nicknames of George and Elizabeth.

The lions are now to be celebrated in an exhibition by Ken Hurst.

Hurst's show of new work last year featured a rendition of one of the lions and was a surprise star, selling out of its entire first set of prints. 

Ken Hurst holding an award

Ken Hurst - Credit: Ken Hurst

Hurst has set out to create more art including the two lions for his new exhibition.

You may also want to watch:

He has made six new serigraphs, silkscreen prints, of the lions that will be shown alongside a video of their creation.

The exhibition will be at Anteros Arts Foundation on Fye Bridge Street from August 3 to 14.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'
  2. 2 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
  3. 3 Inquest hears sister of Hannah Witheridge died while pregnant
  1. 4 Police called to troublespot Norwich hotel 324 times in two years
  2. 5 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
  3. 6 Family demands answers after 91-year-old dies weighing four stone
  4. 7 The best restaurant in Norfolk for a romantic date revealed
  5. 8 Met office issue weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk
  6. 9 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
  7. 10 Norfolk Day 2021: Your must-have guide to all events 

The lions are a large part of Norwich's heritage and character, having been adopted as a mascot by local organisations like Jarrold and the City Council, as well as symbolising the city's mood, wearing Norwich City football scarves and donning masks during the pandemic. 

The City Hall lions dressed in the Norwich City scarf for the celebration parade. Picture: DENISE BR

The City Hall lions dressed in the Norwich City scarf for the celebration parade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

“I just thought I’d add to their celebration,” Ken says. 

“For the new prints, I’ve preserved the integrity of the first edition by turning the lion through 180 degrees causing it to face to the left rather than the right and have set it against six different colour backgrounds. I hope folk will like this colourful new pride of Norwich lions.” 

Arts & Culture
Norfolk
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Flooding incidents after heavy rainfall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Weather

Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Gallery

Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus