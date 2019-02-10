Lambert red card was ‘karma’: Fans go wild watching Norwich v Ipswich in city centre pub

Nick Moore and his partner Hayley Johnson. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

As thousands of Canary supporters packed into Carrow Road for the East Anglian derby those who could not make the game turned to the pubs in Norwich to watch.

Bars throughout the city were full of fans cheering just as loud as those in Carrow Road.

Despite living next to the stadium, Nick Moore, 37, could not make the game after he gave up his season ticket for work commitments.

But for the derby he made sure his schedule was free and headed to the pub with his partner Hayley Johnson, 40, to take in the game.

The children’s entertainer and Aviva worker said: “I’m usually entertaining at the weekend and I have missed a lot of derbies in the past due to not saving the date.

“But this year I made sure not to plan anything and watch the game.”

At The Woolpack Inn he nervously watched as Norwich went one goal up but looked shaky.

He said: “I thought it was going to be a cruise after the Hernandez goal but we have gone a bit flat. We are looking a bit nervy and we need a second goal.”

A major moment in the match was a scuffle that saw Ipswich manager Paul Lambert sent off on his return to the ground.

The pub roared after the red card was shown.

Mr Moore added: “It was good to see him sent off, it’s definitely a derby and it was an act of karma.

“All week at work we were talking about how on paper we are going to smash it but it could end up like a massive banana skin and drop points.”

In the second half Teemu Pukki put two past the Ipswich goal keeper securing the win.

Mr Moore said: “This is perfect, it has given us the confidence. It was just a soft goal as well, Pukki just walked through. Typical Pukki does nothing and then scores.

“I love him for it, it’s absolutely crazy the atmosphere in here has been amazing with singing and cheering just as if we were at the ground.”

Making a trip to see the game

Some Norwich fans travelled miles to watch the game in the city.

The Waveney Canaries travelled up from Lowestoft to watch the match.

Gary Bull, Jamie Bull, Nathan Bull and David Barks, all caught the 10am train to be in Norwich.

Gary Bull said: “We love the Yellows and wherever we go we make the most of it.

“Lowestoft is a mixed bag with a lot of Norwich and Ipswich fans so we wanted to be with the other fans.”

While the main group was in the pub many of the Lowestoft Canaries had managed to see the match at Carrow Road.

Mr Barks said: “I’m happy to be here, my wife wasn’t going to let me come but I made sure to come and support,”

The group kept The Woolpack Inn alive with constant cheering and singing.

Nick Moore said: “The atmosphere has been amazing, especially thanks to these lot [The Lowestoft Canaries].”