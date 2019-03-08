From 60 students to 1,000: Norwich-born ‘hotel takeover’ scheme marks 20th anniversary

The City College Norwich (CCN) Hotel Takeover 2019 at Holiday Inn Norwich City. CCN student Nicholas Bishop being shown the ropes on reception. Picture: City College Norwich City College Norwich

The “hotel takeover”, held last week, once again gave students on hospitality, catering and travel and tourism courses at City College Norwich the chance to experience the hotel industry, from shadowing managers to taking on reception and restaurant duties, at Norwich’s Holiday Inn hotels.

The City College Norwich (CCN) Hotel Takeover 2019 at Holiday Inn Norwich City. CCN student Alice Lines (left) takes on the bar manager role. Picture: City College Norwich The City College Norwich (CCN) Hotel Takeover 2019 at Holiday Inn Norwich City. CCN student Alice Lines (left) takes on the bar manager role. Picture: City College Norwich

It marks 20 years since the first hotel takeover, which saw 60 students from the college work with staff for a day at the city’s Forte Posthouse hotel – now the Holiday Inn Ipswich Road.

The takeover has grown with students now working in shifts across five days at the city’s three Holiday Inns and helping to organise a charity gala at the end of the week.

In 2018 it went national with backing from the InterContinental Hotel Group, with more than 1,000 college students taking on roles in 30 hotels.

Joe Mulhall, head of hospitality, catering and tourism at City College Norwich, said: “Hotels offer a fantastic opportunity for our students to participate in wider career options in the sector, such as event planning, finance and wellness – it’s not just the cooking and food service.”