Donated computers upcycled for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:30 06 December 2019

Clive Evans of the NNAB and Jackie Wells of ESE Direct with one of the donated computers. Picture: NNAB

Technology which could have ended up in landfill has been given a new lease of life at a charity which supports the blind or partially sighted.

Staff at Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB), on Magpie Road, Norwich, are benefiting from 10 upgraded computers donated by Norwich-based ESE Direct which supplies business and industrial products.

Jackie Wells, ESE managing director, said: "We always try to recycle where possible, and although we needed to upgrade out IT, the old machines are perfectly serviceable. We are delighted that we have been able to find them such a worthwhile new home."

Clive Evans, director of business development at NNAB, said: "IT equipment is a vital but very expensive overhead This donation means that money which we would otherwise have had to spend on updating our own computers can now be spent on providing direct support to the visually-impaired people."

