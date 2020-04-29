Search

Advanced search

Beccles firm tackles mountains in Suffolk homes

PUBLISHED: 15:57 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 29 April 2020

Citrus Shredding have launced their new Mountains into Molehills service. PHOTO: Ferini Media

Citrus Shredding have launced their new Mountains into Molehills service. PHOTO: Ferini Media

Ferini Media

A Beccles-based business is looking to conquer the mountains of Suffolk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Citrus Shredding, a confidential waste company working across the county, have launced a new service to tackle the mountains of confidential paperwork stored at home.

You may also want to watch:

The Mountains into Molehills service offers customers a secure panier to store such items, which will be collected and securely disposed of every four months.

Managing director Jules Shorrock said: “Our research suggests that there are likely to be thousands of households in Suffolk, including a growing number of businesses being run from home, with mountains and mountains of confidential paperwork and other items, some that have been steadily growing for years.

“As well as being a waste of valuable space, such storage comes with a number of security risks, including identity theft.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man jailed for sex attack which had profound effect on teen victim

David Bowery. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

KFC re-opens restaurants for deliveries

KFC in Mile Cross Lane, Norwich is open for deliveries. Pic: Archant

Carry on planning for football’s return, says Uefa expert

Norwich City fans at Sheffield United in the last game before the coronavirus shutdown for both clubs Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

No wonder alcohol sales are soaring - we’re homeschooling

Don't worry. Your home schooling efforts are no worse than anyone else's, says Rachel Moore
Drive 24