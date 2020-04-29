Beccles firm tackles mountains in Suffolk homes
PUBLISHED: 15:57 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 29 April 2020
A Beccles-based business is looking to conquer the mountains of Suffolk during the coronavirus pandemic.
Citrus Shredding, a confidential waste company working across the county, have launced a new service to tackle the mountains of confidential paperwork stored at home.
The Mountains into Molehills service offers customers a secure panier to store such items, which will be collected and securely disposed of every four months.
Managing director Jules Shorrock said: “Our research suggests that there are likely to be thousands of households in Suffolk, including a growing number of businesses being run from home, with mountains and mountains of confidential paperwork and other items, some that have been steadily growing for years.
“As well as being a waste of valuable space, such storage comes with a number of security risks, including identity theft.”
