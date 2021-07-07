'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named

Published: 10:46 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 11:01 AM July 7, 2021

A fatal crash took place at Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk on Sunday, July 4. - Credit: Archant

The female driver who died from injuries sustained in a crash at Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk has been named.

The fatal crash happened during a British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) Citroen C1 Racing Series race on Sunday, July 4.

In a statement, the C1 Racing Club has named the driver who died as Angela Lucas.

The statement, signed by series boss Robin Welsh, read: "After the tragic events of July 4 at Snetterton Circuit, on behalf of myself and all concerned with the C1 Racing Club I want to pass on our deepest condolences to Angela's family, and our thoughts are also with everyone else who has been affected by what has happened.

"The incident is currently being fully investigated by the relevant authorities, and until such time as this process has been concluded we would kindly ask that as a respect to Angela and her family, people try to refrain from public speculation on social media or the press.

"Due to the C1 Club being involved in the ongoing investigations, we cannot make any further comments at this time."

Norfolk Police said it was called to the circuit at about 5.50pm.

"Officers attended and carried out initial enquiries on behalf of Breckland Council and Motorsport UK, who will now investigate the incident," a spokesperson said.

BARC released a statement on Wednesday in which it said it is working with the police and governing body Motorsport UK "to understand the circumstances of the incident".

It said: "The C1 Racing Club has quickly grown into a strong and close-knit community since its creation in 2017 and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the well-known and much-loved member of the series.

"Our thoughts are also with the volunteer marshals and rescue crews who were involved in the event and we are offering them all our support at this difficult time."

Tributes have been paid to Mrs Lucas on social media.

Race car specialists Preptech UK said: "Our sympathies are with Adam Lucas, his family and close friends following the sad news of Angela's accident last weekend at Snetterton.

"We were lucky enough to have the Lucases as customers this season, Angela had an infectious giggle and always smiling. We are doing what we can to offer support at this time to Adam."

Dave Eley said: "Sometimes the sport we love can be so cruel. My condolences to Angela's family and friends, thoughts are also with the C1 community and the marshals, medics and officials involved."

And Michael Wadeson added: "I met Angie and Adam when I did their race scholarship in 2018/19. Such lovely people. Such a tragic loss. I can't believe it!"