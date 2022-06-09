People falling into debt through Buy Now Pay Later installments

Two in five people have borrowed to meet Buy Now Pay Later installments, according to Citizens Advice - Credit: Archant

More than two in five Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) customers are being forced to borrow money to make repayments, according to new research.

Citizens Advice has warned the "meteoric growth" of BNPL will cause more people to spiral into debt, with young people worse affected.

The consumer charity has called for more regulation of the market as people struggle with growing debts amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Citizens Advice has called for more regulation of the Buy Now Pay Later market - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Interim chief executive of the Citizens Advice Thetford and Diss branch, Amy Griffiths, told BBC Radio Norfolk that while people can afford "one or two" BNPL payments, it can quickly "spiral out of control".

"We are seeing an increasing number of younger people in 20s and 30s seeking help from us in the past few months.

"Buy Now Pay Later was mainly connected to online fashion retailers but now there is an option to use it for supermarket shopping which in the current climate is a concern.

"It is so easy to be accepted for the BNPL scheme as there are no credit checks on it generally.

"Although people can afford one or two of them it can quickly spiral out of control. Our concern is the lack of regulation."

Younger shoppers were most likely to borrow to pay off BNPL purchases. The charity found 51pc of 18-34 year olds borrowed money to pay off BNPL debt, compared to 39pc of 35-54 year olds and 24pc of over-55s.

The types of borrowing included overdrafts, borrowing from friends and family, loans and payday loans. The most popular was credit cards (26pc).

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice nationally, added: “Shoppers are piling borrowing on top of borrowing, and sinking into ever more desperate situations that can feel impossible to escape from.

“The spiral of debt from Buy Now Pay Later to credit cards, loans and even payday lenders shows it’s not a risk-free alternative. Buy Now Pay Later is part of the credit industry and must urgently be regulated as such.”

The cost of living crisis is having a significant impact across the county and four in 10 families are now struggling to pay their bills.