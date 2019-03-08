Go-ahead for new cinema plan

Artist impression of the proposed new cinema that could take shape by converting part of King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: McFarlane Latter Architects McFarlane Latter Architects

Plans to convert part of a major arts venue into a cinema have moved a step forward.

West Norfolk council hopes to convert a first floor foyer and bar in King's Lynn Corn Exchange into a two screen cinema.

Councillors on the borough's ruling cabinet last night agreed to go ahead with alterations which would bring 58 and 52-seater screens to the Grade II listed building on the Tuesday Market Place.

You may also want to watch:

It came after they were told the scheme, which involves alterations to the roof, was now projected to cost £1.6m.

But officials expect the twwo screens will bring in £200,000 a year, while the cinema will bring extra visitors to Lynn.

Work is expected to go out to tender next month and start in January 2020.

The new screens are not expected to impact on the nearby independent Majestic Cinema.