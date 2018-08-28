Search

Plans for new King’s Lynn cinema backed by much-loved Majestic

PUBLISHED: 13:55 06 November 2018

The Majestic cinema has backed plans for a new cinema facility at King's Lynn Corn Exchange (pictured). Picture; Angela Sharpe

Plans to develop a new two-screen cinema in King’s Lynn have been backed by the town’s much-loved Majestic cinema.

The proposal is to turn an under-used bar and foyer area at the Corn Exchange into a cinema facility to provide more opportunities for a wider range of films and screenings to be shown in the town.

The idea by the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk would create two 60-seater screens at an initial conversion cost of around £1m and a projected profit of just over £200,000 per year.

Paul Jervis from The Majestic Cinema has been consulted on the proposal and said: “The Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk have been kind enough to include us in their thoughts and aspirations for up to two new screens at the Corn Exchange.

“I truly believe that it is a positive step for the building and the town. I am also confident that rather than damage our business it will attract more people into the town centre and enhance the offering the town centre has.

“It falls at a time when an exciting refurbishment of The Majestic will take place. I wish the council success.”

Outline proposals were presented to the council’s regeneration panel this week, and members recommended that the two-screen option should be explored further instead of another option to create one large screen for 112 people.

The council’s cabinet will discuss the two-screen proposal on November 13, before it is presented to full council for a final decision later this month.

If approved, officers will be instructed to put together a more detailed plan which would include sound proofing, disabled access and securing permission to alter the listed building.

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “Initially we had considered creating a cinema offer in the Guildhall.

“This led us to then consider the use of the upper bar area in the Corn Exchange. This building is staffed, lit and heated for shows, so it makes sense to also include a cinema offer as there will be little or no increase in overheads. The initial investment will also bring improvements by way of disabled access and more options when it comes to films or show times.

“This is an exciting opportunity to make more of an under-used asset and provide additional entertainment for people coming into town.”

