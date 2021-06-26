News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Winston Churchill painting of Norfolk sells for £1.3m at auction

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:48 AM June 26, 2021   
Sir Winston Churchill gives his familiar 'V' sign after a lunchtime meeting with American Secretary

A Winston Churchill painting of Norfolk has sold at auction in New York for £1.3m - Credit: PA

An oil painting by Sir Winston Churchill of a secluded Norfolk beauty spot has fetched more than £1.3m at auction.

Entitled 'The Moat, Breccles', the artwork went under the hammer for $1.845m (£1.32m) with New York auctioneers, Phillips. 

Sir Winston Churchill in the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street. Wartime premier Churchill's concer

A Winston Churchill painting of Norfolk has sold at auction in New York for £1.3m - Credit: PA

The painting, completed exactly a century ago, depicts a body of water aligned by trees in the tiny village of Breckles, between Watton and Thetford. 

It stayed with Churchill for four decades until he gifted the work to Greek shipping mogul, Aristotle Onassis, demonstrating their firm friendship.

The creation hung in the saloon of Onassis’ superyacht, 'Christina', on which the former prime minister cruised eight times between 1958 and 1963. 

You may also want to watch:

Alongside it were works by El Greco, Paul Gauguin, Camille Pissarro and Johannes Vermeer.

Pictured at Claridge's Hotel, London, is Mr Aristotle Onassis.

Winston Churchill gifted 'The Moat, Breccles' to Greek shipping mogul, Aristotle Onassis, in the early 1960s - Credit: PA

Onassis' admiration for Churchill was further affirmed by his possession of a bust of the British statesman, while a complete set of his works were all personally autographed. 

Most Read

  1. 1 TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach
  2. 2 Lorry driver who killed two people in 'tragic' A47 crash jailed
  3. 3 Person suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in King's Lynn
  1. 4 'We won't be defeated' - Pub's vow after 'bigots' tear down Pride flag
  2. 5 Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'
  3. 6 Revealed: Norfolk's hotspots for Japanese Knotweed in 2021
  4. 7 Tractors and harvesters sold as farming family retires after 100 years
  5. 8 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
  6. 9 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
  7. 10 Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker

Following the tycoon's death in 1975, his daughter Christina - after whom the yacht was named - donated the floating palace to the Greek government. 

The painting, signed 'WSC' in its bottom right corner, ended up in storage and is thought to have remained there for more than 40 years.  

While 1921 was a positive year for Churchill in a political sense, his professional progress was offset by the sad death of his mother, followed by his daughter, within the space of a couple of months. 

'The Moat, Breccles' was conceived that same August while the then 46-year-old overcame his loss.

He and his wife, Clementine, would visit the latter's cousin, Venetia Montagu, during this period. 

The socialite lived in Breckles, where magnificent wooden glens would ignite Churchill's creative spark and desire to paint. 

Meanwhile, he was beginning to gain international recognition for his talent and was approached by The Strand Magazine to pen two articles about his painting, to be featured with pictures reproduced in color.

'The Moat, Breccles' was one of 19 paintings he chose to feature in the articles entitled 'Painting as a Pastime'.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poor state of Cathedral hotel Norwich

'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A lorry has overturned on the Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich

Norfolk Live | Updated

Road cleared after overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The car park opposite Bawdeswell Garden Centre where a group of Travellers stayed overnight. 

Travellers camped at garden centre car park

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sam Sexton, left, leaving Norwich Magistrates Court with his solicitor Ian Fisher, right.

Former Norwich boxing champion banned from contacting ex-partner

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus