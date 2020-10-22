Search

Community Christmas cancelled due to pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:16 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 22 October 2020

Churches Together's Christmas meal at North Walsham Community Centre has been cancelled. Photo: John Mills

John Mills

A Christmas day event which aims to bring people who live alone together to share lunch has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first time in 25 years that the event at North Walsham Community Centre, organised by North Walsham Churches Together, will not go ahead.

The event is usually open to anyone within the parish of North Walsham who will be spending Christmas alone.

Organiser John Mills said: “It is with disappointment and regret that Churches Together will have to cancel their Christmas day lunch.

“We all realise that this difficult situation will last for a little longer than expected.

“A letter will be sent to all those who attended the Christmas day lunch last year, and a Christmas tea can be delivered to their house, to help bring a cheer to the day.”

The group is urging  the public to contact Mr Mills on 07769 976825 if they know of anyone who lives on their own in the area who would like Christmas tea delivered to their door on Christmas day.

