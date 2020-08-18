Churches to hold virtual banner processions amid pandemic

The Mothers’ Union in the Diocese of Norwich has decided to move its annual Festival Service from the Cathedral to its members’ homes. Picture: Diocese of Norwich Archant

Churches are encouraging members to celebrate an eagerly awaited event from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 has forced many long-anticipated events to be postponed or even cancelled, meaning the Mothers’ Union in the Diocese of Norwich has decided to move its annual festival service from the cathedral to its members’ homes.

Instead of heading to church at the start of September, members will be able to host a time of worship in their own homes or as small groups; an ‘at-home festival service’.

Diocesan chaplain, the Rev Andrew Whitehead, said: “It occurred us we should have a digital archive of all the amazing Mothers’ Union banners in our churches, and bringing them together for our ‘at-home’ festival service seemed like a brilliant opportunity.

The trustees are asking all Mothers’ Union branches to snap a photo or two of their precious banners, sending the best ones in to the Mothers’ Union office at munorwich@googlemail.com before September 16.