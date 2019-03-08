Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Church tower climb organised for nook appeal

PUBLISHED: 14:01 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 29 July 2019

Norfolk churches Trust is helping to raise vital funds by giving people the chance to climb the round tower of St Margaret’s church in Worthing. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk churches Trust is helping to raise vital funds by giving people the chance to climb the round tower of St Margaret's church in Worthing. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A church trust is giving people the chance to climb a Mid Saxon tower to raise month for the nook Appeal.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the East Anglia's Children's Hospices the nook appeal launch at the Norfolk Showground. EACH chief executive Graham Butland launches the appeal. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. The Duchess of Cambridge at the East Anglia's Children's Hospices the nook appeal launch at the Norfolk Showground. EACH chief executive Graham Butland launches the appeal. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Churches Trust is helping to raise vital funds by giving people the chance to climb the round tower of St Margaret's church in Worthing, near Dereham.

The event is being held to raise funds for the East Anglia's Children's Hospices nook Appeal.

You may also want to watch:

John Phillips, organiser of the event, said: "Please come along, equip yourselves with binoculars or cameras to record the wonderful countryside view from the Oak Louvres, hear the 1744 Bell cast by Thomas Newman of Norwich and examine the oak wheel in the Belfry.

"On hand after the climb there is late morning brunch."

Only adults will be allowed to climb the tower and all donations will go directly to the nook appeal, which is raising money to build a new children's hospice.

The event will take place on Sunday August 4 at 11am.

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Company director banned from driving for speeding

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City Debate – your pre-season questions answered

Josip Drmic enjoyed his afternoon in Luton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘One of the worst things I’ve ever seen’ - Youtube star witnesses violent attack in Norwich

Vlogger Jack Dean, who is known as JaackMaate on social media, was walking down King Street when he saw a man being assaulted on Friday night. Photo: Denise Bradley/Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists