A church trust is giving people the chance to climb a Mid Saxon tower to raise month for the nook Appeal.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the East Anglia's Children's Hospices the nook appeal launch at the Norfolk Showground. EACH chief executive Graham Butland launches the appeal. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. The Duchess of Cambridge at the East Anglia's Children's Hospices the nook appeal launch at the Norfolk Showground. EACH chief executive Graham Butland launches the appeal. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Churches Trust is helping to raise vital funds by giving people the chance to climb the round tower of St Margaret's church in Worthing, near Dereham.

The event is being held to raise funds for the East Anglia's Children's Hospices nook Appeal.

John Phillips, organiser of the event, said: "Please come along, equip yourselves with binoculars or cameras to record the wonderful countryside view from the Oak Louvres, hear the 1744 Bell cast by Thomas Newman of Norwich and examine the oak wheel in the Belfry.

"On hand after the climb there is late morning brunch."

Only adults will be allowed to climb the tower and all donations will go directly to the nook appeal, which is raising money to build a new children's hospice.

The event will take place on Sunday August 4 at 11am.