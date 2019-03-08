Marquee at Royal Norfolk Show will celebrate work of local churches

A range of attractions are on offer at the Diocese of Norwich stand at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Origami dove making, an animal trail and live music are among the attractions in the Diocese of Norwich's marquee at the Royal Norfolk Show.

It will celebrate and highlight the church's role in local communities and will be packed full of fun activities and areas to explore.

There will be face-painting, a large café area, a soft play area for toddlers and parents plus school choirs and music groups performing on the stage during both days.

The marquee, on Stand 245 on the corner of the Second Drive and Avenue 8, will also have a Lord's Prayer area and visitors will be able to add prayers to a prayer wall, vote on their favourite style of church music, and pick up Bible passage cards for encouragement.

People will be able to find out more about Norwich Cathedral's Seeing It Differently project which will see a helter skelter spring up in the Cathedral this August.

Last year the marquee had a Lego area and, back by popular demand, this year visitors can build on a Lego wall.

Gordon Darley, director of marketing and communications for the Diocese, said: "The show is an amazing opportunity to highlight what God is doing across Norfolk and Waveney through the local church, as well as promoting Christians working together through many different charities. Our vibrant, colourful and engaging presence enables us to showcase and demonstrate to thousands of people the love God has for all and the hope our Christian faith brings."

Norfolk has the highest concentration of churches in the world.

Earlier this year a new website, called ExploringNorfolkChurches.org was launched aiming to highlight these amazing 650 church buildings, many of them open all year round. The new interactive website is live and there will be an area in the marquee where visitors can explore the new site and discover some of the stunning church buildings across the county. There will also a church photo exhibit zone where you will be able to see just some of these amazing church buildings.

Bright Map, an online map showing regular groups and activities happening across Norfolk and Waveney from all Christian denominations, will also be exhibiting in the marquee. The website aims to help people connect to activities and groups in their local area, therefore helping to tackle loneliness, but also to highlight the huge amount of community work and engagement that churches are involved in.

Other local Christian charities and organisations will be exhibiting within the marquee to showcase the work they do, including YMCA Norfolk, Norwich Cathedral, the Mothers' Union, STN Trust, Norwich Postal Bible School and others.