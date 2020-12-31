Road closed after car and lorry collide on sharp corner

A road has been closed and busses delayed after a car and lorry collided on a sharp corner.

Church Lane is closed from Hopton to Corton whilst police deal with a non-injury road traffic collision. Please take alternative routes where possible. #suffolkroads — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) December 31, 2019

Church Lane, between Lowestoft and Hopton, has been closed after the two vehicles collided shortly after 10.30am.

No one has been injured, but the road remains closed and busses are delayed.

One of the first people to arrive at the scene of the collision said: "The front of the car was carved in on the drivers side.

"I didn't see the accident but our bus was the first vehicle on the scene."

Suffolk Police announced on Twitter that the road is closed from Hopton to Corton, while police deal with the road traffic collision.

Officers confirmed there have been no injuries and said drivers should "take alternative routes where possible".

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Emergency services were called shortly after 10.35am to a road traffic collision on Church Lane in the direction of Great Yarmouth involving a car and a lorry.

"It is believed to be non-injury, but the road is blocked. The vehicles involved are a Citroen Zara Picasso and a DAF truck. Recovery has been called, and a road closure is now in place."