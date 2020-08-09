Norfolk church holds open air event to help celebrate the summer

People attending Thorpe St Andrew's outdoor church service. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A Norfolk church hosted a socially-distanced open air service to celebrate the summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taylor Wilton-Morgan and Reverend James Stewart during the service: Picture: Victoria Pertusa Taylor Wilton-Morgan and Reverend James Stewart during the service: Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Thorpe St Andrew Episcopi Church welcomed scores of people for the special service on Sunday (August 9) for a joyful service aimed at the venue in Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, celebrating their return to the church building.

The Revd Taylor Wilton-Morgan, who moved to Thorpe in the summer to be assistant curate in the parish, was among the guests after having been ordained as a deacon at Norwich Cathedral last week.

Nicole King, a long serving parishioner who has become authorised worship assistant, also attended the event.

Thorpe St Andrew rector Revd James Stewart said he “had been hoping to hoping to hold an open air service in the churchyard for a number of years” and was delighted, as they emerged from lockdown, that the ministry team was growing.