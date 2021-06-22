News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Church fundraiser to offer glimpse of private gardens

Noah Vickers

Published: 4:35 PM June 22, 2021   
Repair work on Scarning Church has begun. Picture: Ian Burt

Scarning Church, pictured during its repair work in 2014. - Credit: Ian Burt

Scarning is set to enjoy a ‘Gardens Open Day’ on Sunday, June 27, in order to raise funds for the village church. 

From 10am until 5pm, eight private gardens will open to visitors across Scarning.

For just £5, a ‘passport’ ticket will be available for purchase from any of the gardens, or from a plant and prints stall opposite the church at 6 Hall Cottages.

Church warden Sue Rockley said that like many organisations, the church’s funds were running low as a result of the lockdowns. 

The eight host gardens will be at: Park Farm on Park Lane; Broadway Farm on the Broadway; Cranbrook and Willow Farm, both on Shipdham Lane; Scarning Dale off Dale Road; Borrowdale on Coach Lane; Hazelmere on Chapel Lane; and Old Sarum on Dereham Road - with refreshments available at Broadway Farm and Cranbrook. 

Park Farm’s garden will feature the added attraction of artworks produced by the Scarning Art Group. 

