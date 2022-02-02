News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Blaze at thatched church near Swaffham

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:17 PM February 2, 2022
Updated: 1:09 PM February 2, 2022
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at St Marys Church in Beachamwell.

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at St Marys Church in Beachamwell. - Credit: Gary Dent

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a church in Beachamwell.

Ten fire engines were sent to the blaze at St Mary's Church at 10.44am today (February 2).

Firefighters tackling the fire in the church's 11th century round tower at Beachamwell, near Swaffham.

Firefighters tackling the fire in the church's 11th century round tower. - Credit: Gary Dent

Ten fire engines attended the scene of the fire in Beachamwell, near Swaffham in west Norfolk.

Ten fire engines attended the scene of the fire in Beachamwell. - Credit: Gary Dent

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has asked those in the area to stay away from the scene and are asked to keep doors and windows shut.

Norfolk Fire crews are on scene at a blaze at St Mary's Church in Beachamwell, near Swaffham.

Fire crews are on scene at a blaze at St Mary's Church in Beachamwell. - Credit: Gary Dent

St Mary's Church's round tower was built in the 11th century and is believed to be one of the earliest in Norfolk.

It is the last remaining of four churches that used to serve the area. 

Fire crews are tackling a fire at a St Mary's Church, Beachamwell.

Fire crews are tackling a fire at a St Mary's Church, Beachamwell. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Police are also on the scene of the fire at Beachamwell Church, near Swaffham

Police are also on the scene of the fire. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

In 2019, fire crews tackled a similar blaze only 11 miles away that destroyed the roof of St Mary's Church in Wimbotsham.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

