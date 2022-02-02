Blaze at thatched church near Swaffham

Breaking

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at St Marys Church in Beachamwell. - Credit: Gary Dent

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a church in Beachamwell.

Ten fire engines were sent to the blaze at St Mary's Church at 10.44am today (February 2).

Firefighters tackling the fire in the church's 11th century round tower. - Credit: Gary Dent

Ten fire engines attended the scene of the fire in Beachamwell. - Credit: Gary Dent

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has asked those in the area to stay away from the scene and are asked to keep doors and windows shut.

Fire crews are on scene at a blaze at St Mary's Church in Beachamwell. - Credit: Gary Dent

St Mary's Church's round tower was built in the 11th century and is believed to be one of the earliest in Norfolk.

It is the last remaining of four churches that used to serve the area.

Fire crews are tackling a fire at a St Mary's Church, Beachamwell. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Police are also on the scene of the fire. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

In 2019, fire crews tackled a similar blaze only 11 miles away that destroyed the roof of St Mary's Church in Wimbotsham.

