Breaking
Blaze at thatched church near Swaffham
- Credit: Gary Dent
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a church in Beachamwell.
Ten fire engines were sent to the blaze at St Mary's Church at 10.44am today (February 2).
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has asked those in the area to stay away from the scene and are asked to keep doors and windows shut.
St Mary's Church's round tower was built in the 11th century and is believed to be one of the earliest in Norfolk.
It is the last remaining of four churches that used to serve the area.
In 2019, fire crews tackled a similar blaze only 11 miles away that destroyed the roof of St Mary's Church in Wimbotsham.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
