Published: 11:26 AM December 5, 2020

Sammy has been waiting for a home for nearly five months. - Credit: Cats Protection Dereham

The search is on to find a Norfolk family to make Christmas special for a "chunky" cat with a heart of gold.

Sammy has spent nearly five months in the care of Cats Protection in Dereham, repeatedly missing out as other cats are successfully homed under the charity’s new contactless process.

He tips the scales at a weighty six kilos, which the charity feels is likely to have contributed to him being overlooked.

It hopes that a kind soul will offer him a home in time for Christmas.

Cats Protection said: "Sammy arrived as a stray and then must have thought he had hit the jackpot when he was adopted by a caring family.

"Sadly, their circumstances changed not long after and Sammy didn’t adapt so well.

"Faced with their new life and Sammy’s associated behavioural issues, the family made the difficult decision to say goodbye and returned him to the cat welfare centre."

Nearly five months later and Sammy is still looking for a home.

While he has enjoyed the attention showered on him at the charity’s Dereham adoption centre and his behavioural issues have abated, he longs for someone to see his potential in time for Christmas.

Cat care assistant Bethany Smith said: “Sammy is the kind of cat who wants you there for the company and comes when he wants some love and affection.

"One minute he could be sleeping and chilling, the next he is chasing a ball or a mouse around the pen.

"He’s very much still a kitten at heart.”

Cats Protection is looking for a quiet home for Sammy without any other pets or young children so it is as stress free as possible and he can get all the attention.

Sammy may take a little time to settle so nice slow steps would be the way to go.

He enjoyed going outside in his previous home so a semi-rural location would be ideal, allowing him to explore the turf.

To make Sammy’s Christmas, visit the website or contact the Dereham Adoption Centre at dereham@cats.org.uk or 01362 687919.



















