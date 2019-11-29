They're back! Demand means a return for mince pie crepes

Chris at Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith

A festive favourite with a twist is back on sale from Christophe's Crepes in Norwich.

Christophe's Crepes at Davey Place in Norwich. Photo: Chris Smith

It's been six years since you could pick up a mince pie crepe from the Davey Place stall, but now they are back on the menu after customers chose them as the festive special they would most like to see.

Chris Smith, who runs Christophe's Crepes, said: "We asked customers on Instagram what Christmassy special they would like to see and mince pie was firm favourite.

The mince pie crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith

"We did them six years back and it was a hit.

"Mince pies to me are my favourite festive treat and I don't think they can be beaten but this is us just paying homage to a beautiful thing."

The mince pie crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith The mince pie crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith

The crepes are vegetarian and cost £4.50.

Mr Smith added: "We love to mix things up and always welcome suggestions from customers as the food is for them."

The mince pie crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith The mince pie crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith

