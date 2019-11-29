Search

Advanced search

They're back! Demand means a return for mince pie crepes

PUBLISHED: 08:43 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 29 November 2019

Chris at Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith

Chris at Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith

Chris Smith

A festive favourite with a twist is back on sale from Christophe's Crepes in Norwich.

Christophe's Crepes at Davey Place in Norwich. Photo: Chris SmithChristophe's Crepes at Davey Place in Norwich. Photo: Chris Smith

It's been six years since you could pick up a mince pie crepe from the Davey Place stall, but now they are back on the menu after customers chose them as the festive special they would most like to see.

Chris Smith, who runs Christophe's Crepes, said: "We asked customers on Instagram what Christmassy special they would like to see and mince pie was firm favourite.

The mince pie crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris SmithThe mince pie crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith

"We did them six years back and it was a hit.

"Mince pies to me are my favourite festive treat and I don't think they can be beaten but this is us just paying homage to a beautiful thing."

The mince pie crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris SmithThe mince pie crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith

The crepes are vegetarian and cost £4.50.

Mr Smith added: "We love to mix things up and always welcome suggestions from customers as the food is for them."

The mince pie crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris SmithThe mince pie crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith

You may also want to watch:

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Emergency services called to incident near Carrow Road

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

AGM: City confirm land purchases around Carrow Road as part of expansion strategy

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell speaks to a shareholder at Norwich City's AGM. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD

Rush hour city chaos after ambulance collides with car

An ambulance has been involved in a collision on Boundary Road, Norwich. Picture: Simon Parker.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD

Chippy produces FOOT-LONG pigs in blankets

Adam Vertigan, 27, Andrew Felton, 35 and Matty Lane, 32 of Drifter's Fish and Chips in Fakenham with the foot long battered pig in blanket which they are selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

They’re back! Demand means a return for mince pie crepes

Chris at Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists