‘I want to empower people’ - Norfolk queen makes Miss Drag UK final

31 January, 2019 - 17:23
Christopher Nicholl as Miss Crystal. Photo: Richard Jarmy

Christopher Nicholl as Miss Crystal. Photo: Richard Jarmy

Richard Jarmy

A drag performer who lives in Norwich says he wants to be a positive role model to future generations.

Christopher Nicholl performing on stage. Photo: Richard JarmyChristopher Nicholl performing on stage. Photo: Richard Jarmy

Christopher Nicoll’s career in entertainment started 12 years ago when he became a redcoat at Butlins and it was there he discovered a passion for performing.

It was in 2013, however, that the 34-year-old began his drag journey – uprooting his life and moving to Lanzarote to enrol in The Special K Drag School.

Mr Nicoll, who is originally from Scotland, said: “Within a week of touch down I was performing in my first drag show and Miss Crystal was born.

READ MORE: Norfolk’s Miss Dee Licious selected for Miss Drag UK final

Christopher Nicholl. Photo: Christopher NichollChristopher Nicholl. Photo: Christopher Nicholl

“She spent two years touring Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Tenerife and Lanzarote, singing classic songs ranging from old Motown classics to Beyonce.”

Last year Mr Nicoll enjoyed successes from starring as Bernadette in Priscilla Queen Of The Desert at OPEN Norwich, to making it as far as ‘the six chair challenge’ on ITV’s iconic talent show The X Factor as part of double act The Squirrels.

Now a finalist in charity pageant Miss Drag UK, Mr Nicoll said he wants to provide a positive role model for younger generations.

He said: “I thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to really let my voice be heard and stand up for what I believe in.

Christopher Nicholl as Miss Crystal. Photo: Richard JarmyChristopher Nicholl as Miss Crystal. Photo: Richard Jarmy

“I want to use the title of Miss Drag UK to be a voice for that same young boy or girl from a small town or village that has dreams.

“I want to be that person they can talk to if they feel ‘different’ to other children. I want to let them know that being different is OK, and that you can still achieve anything if you put your mind to it.”

Mr Nicoll said that even if he doesn’t get any further in the competition, his motivation will be the same.

“Even without the title I will still strive to be that voice. I want to empower people to speak up when unspeakable things happen in their lives,” he continued.

“Miss Drag UK is looking for positive diversity and that is what Miss Crystal is all about. Drag is a fantastic platform to bend the rules and allow people to escape the craziness of the world around us. And if I can make people smile every day, then my job is done.”

Miss Crystal will be joining fellow Norfolk queen Miss Dee Licious in the Miss Drag UK final in Folkestone in March.

