Inquests open into deaths of two Norfolk men

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Inquests into the deaths of two men opened at Norfolk Coroners’ Court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Senior Coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said that Christopher Dunn, 35, of Loke Road, King’s Lynn, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the town on December 11.

He was born on June 17, 1983, in the RAF hospital in Wegburg, West Germany, the inquest heard.

Ms Lake said the medical cause of his death was due to hanging.

She adjourned the inquest until February 13.

Opening the inquest into the death of Peter Dunn, 40, Ms Lake said he was born on July 25, 1978 in Paisley, Scotland.

Mr Dunn, who lived at Nottingham Way in Great Yarmouth, died at home on August 22, the inquest heard.

The medical cause of death was morphine toxicity, the coroner said.

The inquest was adjourned until February 14.