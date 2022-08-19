Troubled church hopes new vicar will heal deep rifts

The former vicar of a troubled church community has agreed to return, following the controversial departure of his successor.

Canon Christopher Davies has been appointed interim priest in charge at Wymondham Abbey, returning to the role he held for a decade.

His appointment comes after the resignation of Catherine Relf-Pennington in June, whose time at the abbey was marred by bitter disputes and arguments in the church community.

Canon Davies said: "The abbey and the town of Wymondham has always had a special place in my heart.

"During my 10 years as vicar, I developed a deep love for the congregations and the wider community.

"I much look forward to us all working together in the time ahead."

Canon Davies will lead the church for an interim three year period, having retired as the abbey's vicar in 2017.

It is hoped his return will help mend divides in the church community which stemmed from the extraordinary spat between Mrs Relf-Pennington and the church's choir.

Kevin Hurn, mayor of Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

Kevin Hurn, mayor of Wymondham said: "I think a familiar face will really help to steady the ship and try and get some harmony back at the abbey.

"Already I think there is a real sense of wellbeing coming back to the community - last week's crafts fair at the abbey was really well attended and people were in great spirits.

"I would love to think this is the beginning of getting back the Wymondham Abbey of old, both as a visitor attraction and as a place of prayer and solace."

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Diocese of Norwich - Credit: Archant

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, who extended the invite to Canon Davies, said: "Canon Davies had a fruitful and much respected ministry at Wymondham and will bring wisdom, as well as pastoral care.

"There is a long process ahead of healing and reconciliation, as well as re-building governance and oversight of the parish and building on its valued ministry with children and young people.

"Interim ministry is sometimes used in the Church of England after a time of challenge so that bridges can be built and time given to reflection, in advance of discerning the appointment of a permanent vicar."