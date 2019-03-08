Inquest opens into death of lorry driver
PUBLISHED: 12:15 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 08 November 2019
A 63-year-old lorry driver was found dead at his home, a court heard.
Christopher Cummings died at a property in School Road, Brisley, on October 27.
Opening an inquest into his death at King's Lynn coroners court on Friday, area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was hanging.
Ms Blake adjourned the inquest until April 24, at Norwich coroners court. She said the hearing was expected to take two hours.
