Man rammed parents' door with mobility scooter, court told

Published: 6:50 AM May 22, 2021

A man wrecked his elderly parents’ front door by driving his mobility scooter into it.

Christopher Bray, of Campbell Close, Hunstanton, admitted harassment without violence and causing criminal damage when he appeared before magistrates in King's Lynn.

The scooter incident caused £1,600 of damage to the property in Downs Close, Hunstanton and happened after Bray, 55, had left a string of upsetting answerphone messages.

The bench was told that the defendant, who shuffled into court with a seated walking frame, suffered brain damage in a motorcycle accident when he was aged 20.

The family had holidayed together on many occasions and Bray’s mother and stepfather had always been a very great help to him.

“They are an incredibly close family,” said solicitor Ruth Johnson in mitigation.

She added that her client had been struggling recently and had increased his alcohol consumption.

“He has absolutely no memory of the telephone calls made,” said Miss Johnson. “He didn’t go to the property with the intention of driving into the front porch doors. What he said in his interview is that he was drunk. He believed the mobility scooter was in reverse but it wasn’t and he jolted forward.

“He will absolutely pay for that damage to be made good.”

Prosecutor Bethany Richards said police received a call from the couple on February 24 wanting “words of advice” to be given. The damage occurred three days later and Bray had ridden off before police arrived.

The court heard a victim impact statement from Bray’s mother saying that the couple had since spent £5,000 on ironwork fencing at the front of their property to feel safe and just wanted to be able to live their final years in peace.

It was also said that they wanted nothing further to do with Bray.

Presiding magistrate John Hare said the bench was taking the “drastic step” of imposing the requested restraining order for six months, preventing Bray making contact with his parents or going to Downs Close.

He was also fined £200 for the harassment offence and ordered to pay £1,600 compensation and £139 in costs and victim surcharge.