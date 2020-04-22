Search

Advanced search

City defender goes into the community to help Covid-19 response

PUBLISHED: 09:04 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 22 April 2020

Christoph Zimmermann delivering activity packs for the Community Sports Foundation. Picture: NCFC

Christoph Zimmermann delivering activity packs for the Community Sports Foundation. Picture: NCFC

NCFC

One of Norwich City’s most popular players has been finding ways of reaching out to young supporters - despite current isolation measures brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann poses for a socially distanced picture with a family of fans. Picture: NCFCNorwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann poses for a socially distanced picture with a family of fans. Picture: NCFC

Donning a face mask and flawlessly observing social distancing measures, centre-back Christoph Zimmermann spent a day delivering activity packs to children with special education needs in the county.

It was part of an initiative launched by the club alongside the Community Sports Foundation called the Canaries Covid-19 Community Project, in which volunteers deliver food parcels, hygiene bags and activity packs into the community.

The towering German, who was runner-up in the player of the season awards as the Canaries claimed the Championship title last season, volunteered as a bid to raise some cheering during these testing times.

He told Canaries.co.uk: “I see how many requests come in for us to help out, so I asked Jonny (Jonathan Martin, first team operations manager) if I could do something because he always gives us updates in our group chat to tell us what we’re planning to do next.

Christoph Zimmermann delivering activity packs for the Community Sports Foundation. Picture: NCFCChristoph Zimmermann delivering activity packs for the Community Sports Foundation. Picture: NCFC

You may also want to watch:

“At the moment, we have lots of time and I don’t think it is more dangerous than going grocery shopping if I’m honest. You just have to be careful, but I basically deliver the parcels and people collect them while keeping two metres apart.

“I think the children would like to take pictures, but obviously we have to have appropriate distance. It’s still nice for them to see one of the players at the moment because there is no football in the stadium and no football on the telly.

“For at least some of the supports to see a player, that helps the community.”

Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/01/2020Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/01/2020

The work of the Canaries Covid-19 Community Project is part-funded by a £200,000 donation made earlier this month from the club’s players, who are also backing the Players Together’ fund nationally.

City’s number six added: “Nicki Price from the charity SENsational Families explained what the charity is doing and how they operate. She told me five years ago they started and now are helping 2,000 people around Norfolk.

“This is one of the actions that the club, including players and start, donated parts of their salaries for.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Burglar smashed his way into four homes during ‘horror’ spree

Leon Punchard. PIC: Norfolk Police.

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant

Scam warning after text messages from ‘banks’

A scam warning has been issued by trading standards as fraudsters target people via text messages. Picture: Getty Images

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police
Drive 24