Four people and a dog rescued from marshes after being cut off by the tide
A Christmas walk nearly ended in disaster after four people and their dog had to be rescued from some north Norfolk marshes after getting cut off by the tide.
Wells inshore lifeboat was called out at 2.03pm on Sunday, December 27 following reports that four people and a dog had become cut off by the tide in the marshes at Sluice Creek in Wells harbour.
The RNLI Wells D-class inshore lifeboat was launched with a crew of three on the flooding tide and arrived on scene at 2.17pm.
After speaking to the stranded group the crew established that no-one needed any medical assistance and just needed to be rescued as they had miscalculated the tide times.
The group and the dog were transferred to the ILB and ferried back to the safety of the town to warm up.
With everyone safely back onshore the lifeboat returned back to the boathouse at 2.22pm.
