Search

Advanced search

Tree arrives for town’s festive carnival transformation

PUBLISHED: 13:49 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 20 November 2018

Attleborough's Christmas Tree arrives in time for the Christmas Carnival next weekend. Photo: Attleborough Christmas light Committee

Attleborough's Christmas Tree arrives in time for the Christmas Carnival next weekend. Photo: Attleborough Christmas light Committee

Attleborough Christmas light Committee

A 30ft Christmas tree has been erected as a Norfolk town prepares for its festive transformation - just in time to welcome Santa to its annual Christmas Carnival.

Attleborough’s Christmas Carnival team have been working hard alongside the Attleborough Christmas light Committee, to bring the 2018 carnival to the town on Sunday, November 25.

Father Christmas will arrive at his grotto on Queen’s Square at 2.00pm, followed by a Christmas tree blessing and Carols around the tree at 4pm.

Lights will be switched on at 4.15, followed by an announcement by town Mayor Vera Dale to reveal the winner of the Christmas window contest.

Funfair rides will be running from 1pm until 6pm on Queens Sqaure and the Town Hall, Church and Sports Halls will play to host to a street fayre, featuring more than 50 craft and charity stalls.

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Brookside star Louis Emerick on playing Horse in The Full Monty

Louis Emerick at Horse Credit: Full Monty UK tour

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast