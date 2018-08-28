Tree arrives for town’s festive carnival transformation

Attleborough's Christmas Tree arrives in time for the Christmas Carnival next weekend. Photo: Attleborough Christmas light Committee Attleborough Christmas light Committee

A 30ft Christmas tree has been erected as a Norfolk town prepares for its festive transformation - just in time to welcome Santa to its annual Christmas Carnival.

Attleborough’s Christmas Carnival team have been working hard alongside the Attleborough Christmas light Committee, to bring the 2018 carnival to the town on Sunday, November 25.

Father Christmas will arrive at his grotto on Queen’s Square at 2.00pm, followed by a Christmas tree blessing and Carols around the tree at 4pm.

Lights will be switched on at 4.15, followed by an announcement by town Mayor Vera Dale to reveal the winner of the Christmas window contest.

Funfair rides will be running from 1pm until 6pm on Queens Sqaure and the Town Hall, Church and Sports Halls will play to host to a street fayre, featuring more than 50 craft and charity stalls.