Tickets for Norfolk's three main festive train rides already close to selling out

Christmas train rides, like Bure Valley Railway's Steam Trains to Santa events, are proving popular in Norfolk. Picture: Supplied supplied

Every year Christmas brings a sleigh full of fun-filled events to Norfolk - but tickets for one family-friendly activity is proving particularly sought-after this year.

The Polar Express on the Mid-Norfolk Railway is one of the Christmas trains you can ride in Norfolk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Polar Express on the Mid-Norfolk Railway is one of the Christmas trains you can ride in Norfolk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Festive train rides have been around for years, but their popularity is clearly not diminishing, with three of the most popular all reporting low availability between now and Christmas Day.

Mid-Norfolk Railway's Polar Express-themed offering runs from Friday, November 15 all the way through to Sunday, December 29, but the majority of the scheduled rides are already sold out.

With the exception of the first day and the three after Christmas Day, there are only two or three tickets still available per service - meaning larger families are now unable to book.

It's a similar story at Bure Valley Railway's Steam Trains to Santa events, with only nine days left not yet sold out and many of the services having limited availability between Saturday, November 30 and Monday, December 23.

A spokesperson said: "This is our 29th year of running our Steam Trains to Santa. Our traditional Christmas experience is a great treat for the whole family with something for every generation."

Meanwhile, North Norfolk Railway's Lights Express promises an entertaining lights show as it steams through the countryside on its journey between Sheringham and Holt.

It has resonated with the public, as all weekend journeys but one are sold out and many of the remaining weekdays between Wednesday, November 20 and Wednesday, November 18 showing limited availability.

Marketing consultant Trevor Eady said: "The Norfolk Lights Express, a steam train fully decorated with lights, will operate from the November 20 through to New Year on selected dates. Sales are going really well but there is still time to book on one of the 55 departures scheduled to operate during the period.

"We at the North Norfolk Railway are thrilled to offer this new product which will provide a totally different experience with light shows and festive scenes throughout the round trip journey. Trains depart from Sheringham running through to Holt and returning - a trip of approximately one-and-a-half hours."