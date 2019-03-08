Search

Advanced search

Tickets for Norfolk's three main festive train rides already close to selling out

PUBLISHED: 10:50 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 14 November 2019

Christmas train rides, like Bure Valley Railway's Steam Trains to Santa events, are proving popular in Norfolk. Picture: Supplied

Christmas train rides, like Bure Valley Railway's Steam Trains to Santa events, are proving popular in Norfolk. Picture: Supplied

supplied

Every year Christmas brings a sleigh full of fun-filled events to Norfolk - but tickets for one family-friendly activity is proving particularly sought-after this year.

The Polar Express on the Mid-Norfolk Railway is one of the Christmas trains you can ride in Norfolk. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Polar Express on the Mid-Norfolk Railway is one of the Christmas trains you can ride in Norfolk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Festive train rides have been around for years, but their popularity is clearly not diminishing, with three of the most popular all reporting low availability between now and Christmas Day.

Mid-Norfolk Railway's Polar Express-themed offering runs from Friday, November 15 all the way through to Sunday, December 29, but the majority of the scheduled rides are already sold out.

With the exception of the first day and the three after Christmas Day, there are only two or three tickets still available per service - meaning larger families are now unable to book.

You may also want to watch:

It's a similar story at Bure Valley Railway's Steam Trains to Santa events, with only nine days left not yet sold out and many of the services having limited availability between Saturday, November 30 and Monday, December 23.

A spokesperson said: "This is our 29th year of running our Steam Trains to Santa. Our traditional Christmas experience is a great treat for the whole family with something for every generation."

Meanwhile, North Norfolk Railway's Lights Express promises an entertaining lights show as it steams through the countryside on its journey between Sheringham and Holt.

It has resonated with the public, as all weekend journeys but one are sold out and many of the remaining weekdays between Wednesday, November 20 and Wednesday, November 18 showing limited availability.

Marketing consultant Trevor Eady said: "The Norfolk Lights Express, a steam train fully decorated with lights, will operate from the November 20 through to New Year on selected dates. Sales are going really well but there is still time to book on one of the 55 departures scheduled to operate during the period.

"We at the North Norfolk Railway are thrilled to offer this new product which will provide a totally different experience with light shows and festive scenes throughout the round trip journey. Trains depart from Sheringham running through to Holt and returning - a trip of approximately one-and-a-half hours."

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

How wanted sex offender worked as nurse in mental health hospital

Albert Walker at the Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton in 2011. Photo: Submitted

Teenager stabbed in attempted robbery in Norwich

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman’s head smashed into tree during attack in woods

A woman was attacked while walking in the woods near her Wroxham home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve made some good progress’ – Zimmermann hoping to return in early December for City

Norwich City fans celebrate a heropic block from captain Christoph Zimmermann during his brief Premier League appearance at West Ham in August, before he was injured Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘It would be a disaster for a struggling little town’ - fears parking charges could destroy town’s high street

Brandon shopkeepers and staff with town councillor Gary Brocklehurst (far right back). They are against the proposed plans to introduce car parking charges in the town. Photo: Mark Skinner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists