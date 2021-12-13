News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Normal - or changed by Covid? Take our EDP Christmas Survey 2021

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 1:07 PM December 13, 2021
A woman wears a mask as she walks past Christmas decorations in London's Knightbridge - one of the U

It will mark the second Christmas during the pandemic. - Credit: PA

Are you gearing up for a 'normal' Christmas? Or have you changed your plans?

Christmas is fast approaching, and families will be keen to enjoy some sense of normality after last year's festive season, which was disrupted by Covid restrictions.

But after England moved into Plan B measures last week and amid the spread of the new Omicron variant, some will have concerns about what Christmas may look like.

We've pulled together a selection of questions to gauge the mood around Christmas and to see how the pandemic is affecting your celebrations for the second year.

All answers are anonymous, though you are welcome to leave contact details to speak to a reporter.


