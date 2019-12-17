Search

New stall is star of the show at Norwich Market

PUBLISHED: 11:52 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 17 December 2019

Sarah Ambrose and Ryan Durrant at Norwich Pop Up Stars market stall Credit: Jess Pennell

Sarah Ambrose and Ryan Durrant at Norwich Pop Up Stars market stall Credit: Jess Pennell

Archant

A popular festive stall has returned to Norwich Market for Christmas selling star-shaped lanterns and it has proved a sparkling success.

Norwich Pop Up Stars Credit: Jess Pennell

Norwich Pop Up Stars has opened at stall 12 and will be open until Boxing Day for customers to buy gifts and decorations.

The business is owned by Sarah Ambrose and Ryan Durrant who left Norwich 12 years ago to travel and work around the world and they were inspired to start the business from their time spent in India.

Miss Ambrose said: "We fell in love with these stars, which were originally made for Diwali - the Hindu festival of lights."

The pair returned home with a handful of stars two years ago and after visiting German Christmas markets and seeing how popular they were, they decided to launch the business and got in contact with someone in India to make them.

Norwich Pop Up Stars Credit: Jess Pennell

The lanterns feature intricate designs and are all handmade and ethically sourced using Rainforest Alliance certified paper and fixtures.

They first opened the pop-up stall at Norwich Market in 2018, after working in Japan and Canada during the year, and were open for the four weeks leading up to Christmas.

Miss Ambrose said: "Our lifestyle is to go away, work and then come back here.

"It works out perfectly because it means we are able to visit family."

The pair say that feedback has been extremely positive, with a lot of new and returning customers and local businesses have taken an interest in the product.

Mr Durrant said: "The Reindeer pub bought 25 stars from us in 2018 and made a massive display in their window and they came back this year and bought some for behind their stage."

In 2020, they plan to return to Japan and then onto Australia and are hoping to apply for the same market stall spot in Norwich next year.

