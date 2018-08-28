Christmas presents provide festive cheer to hospital patients
PUBLISHED: 12:36 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:28 23 December 2018
Festive cheer was delivered to patients at a north Norfolk hospital when they received some early Christmas presents.
North Walsham War Memorial Hospital’s League of Friends delivered gift bags full of items to patients on Saturday December 22, from socks and stationery to toiletries and cheese biscuits, along with a Christmas cracker.
Staff at the hospital were also given food hampers as a sign of appreciation for the work they do.
Chairman of the League of Friends Keith Jarvis said: “This is one of the highlights of our year. Staff say patients are so grateful that people are thinking of them.
“It is so rewarding to see the patients’ smiles at a time of year that is all about caring.”
Handing out presents is just one of the many things the Friends, who rely on public donations for their funding, do in their aim of improving the lives of patients and their families.