Search

Advanced search

Christmas presents provide festive cheer to hospital patients

PUBLISHED: 12:36 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:28 23 December 2018

League of Friends members prepare to deliver Christmas gifts to patients at North Walsham War Memorial Hospital. Picture by Richard Batson

League of Friends members prepare to deliver Christmas gifts to patients at North Walsham War Memorial Hospital. Picture by Richard Batson

Archant

Festive cheer was delivered to patients at a north Norfolk hospital when they received some early Christmas presents.

Staff receive gifts from the Friends’ secretary Angie Batson (third from left) and chairman Keith Jarvis (fourth from right). Picture by Richard BatsonStaff receive gifts from the Friends’ secretary Angie Batson (third from left) and chairman Keith Jarvis (fourth from right). Picture by Richard Batson

North Walsham War Memorial Hospital’s League of Friends delivered gift bags full of items to patients on Saturday December 22, from socks and stationery to toiletries and cheese biscuits, along with a Christmas cracker.

Staff at the hospital were also given food hampers as a sign of appreciation for the work they do.

Chairman of the League of Friends Keith Jarvis said: “This is one of the highlights of our year. Staff say patients are so grateful that people are thinking of them.

“It is so rewarding to see the patients’ smiles at a time of year that is all about caring.”

Handing out presents is just one of the many things the Friends, who rely on public donations for their funding, do in their aim of improving the lives of patients and their families.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Worried owners hope to hear news of missing cats this Christmas

Dily is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

Re-live the Vrancic magic and Pukki winner which snatched victory at Blackburn for City

Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann celebrate victory at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Christmas presents provide festive cheer to hospital patients

League of Friends members prepare to deliver Christmas gifts to patients at North Walsham War Memorial Hospital. Picture by Richard Batson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists