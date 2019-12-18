Christmas memories precious for mum given weeks to live

Samantha Last, from Diss, with husband David. Picture: Last family Last family

Nowhere will every festive memory be more treasured than at the home of beauty blogger Samantha Last who was told she might not live to see Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beauty blogger Samantha Last, from Diss, underwent a six hour operation at Addenbrooke's to partially remove part of her brain tumour. Picture: Samantha Last Beauty blogger Samantha Last, from Diss, underwent a six hour operation at Addenbrooke's to partially remove part of her brain tumour. Picture: Samantha Last

The 49-year-old mum of four, who has seven grandchildren, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour after going to A&E with a headache in September.

Having received the devastating news that her condition was terminal, doctors advising her to go home to Diss and spend her final weeks with her family.

MRI scan of Samantha Last, from Diss, who was given weeks to live after the diagnosis of a brain tumour. Picture: Samantha Last MRI scan of Samantha Last, from Diss, who was given weeks to live after the diagnosis of a brain tumour. Picture: Samantha Last

She broke the news to the 15,000 followers of her YouTube channel where she offers makeup tips to older woman, in a heart-breaking video.

MORE: Beauty blogger mum faces new treatment to fight return of brain tumour

Subsequently she underwent a six-hour at Addenbrooke's to partially remove the tumour and has been receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.

Norfolk YouTube beauty blogger Samantha Last is undergoing chemotherapy to fight return of brain tumour. Picture: Samantha Last Norfolk YouTube beauty blogger Samantha Last is undergoing chemotherapy to fight return of brain tumour. Picture: Samantha Last

But her family, including four children Danny, Jasmine, Ebony and Brandon, know that every day is precious and are determined to make Christmas special.

Her husband David said the family had already got together on December 15 as Samantha might not be up to Christmas Day.

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

He said: "We had all the family over because I had to bring everything forward because I just don't want to wait in case anything happens.

"We didn't have the full Christmas meal because Samantha wasn't up to it, but we had all the family together.

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

"It was emotional but everyone wanted to keep positive. There were no tears or anything. It was all happy. We were reminiscing rather than talking about the illness."

MORE: Mum given weeks to live has 90pc of brain tumour removed in six hour operation

If Samantha is up to it the family plan to get together again over the festive period for a motor home outing.

Samantha underwent her final two treatments of radiotherapy and chemotherapy before Christmas. Before doctors access her progress in four weeks she will mark her 50th birthday on New Year's Eve.

Mr Last said: "We so much want her to reach such a special birthday. But we just don't know. It is a bit like a ticking clock, we don't know when it is going to go off. Each day we are just thankful everything is fine.

"The treatment has been quite harrowing but she is positive and in good spirits and that is the main thing."

MORE: Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

During her treatment Samantha has been able to rekindle her love of posting YouTube videos. In one of her most recent updates people on her progress and thanked people for their support.

"I want to thank everyone; you have been amazing. I do have some bad days but the support that I have received has been amazing," she said.

"It has been hard, a struggle and difficult. I wouldn't wish that operation on anyone, but I have come through it.

"The Norfolk and Norwich and Addenbrooke's have prolonged my life. I wouldn't be here now without their help and I am so grateful for everything."