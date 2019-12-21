Search

Family fun at Christmas on the Mag event

PUBLISHED: 14:08 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 21 December 2019

Last year's (2018) Christmas on the Mag celebration - a Christmas celebration at Magdalen Square in Gorleston put on by St Mary Magdalene Church. Picture: Anna Price

Last year's (2018) Christmas on the Mag celebration - a Christmas celebration at Magdalen Square in Gorleston put on by St Mary Magdalene Church. Picture: Anna Price

Anna Price

For the second year running, St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston will be hosting Christmas on the Mag, an outdoor community celebration, on Magdalen Square today from 3pm-5pm.

Last year's (2018) Christmas on the Mag celebration - a Christmas celebration at Magdalen Square in Gorleston put on by St Mary Magdalene Church. Picture: Anna Price

One of the most popular attractions from last year, a giant inflatable snow globe, will be making a return visit.

Alongside it, there will be Santa in his grotto to visit, Christmas crafts to have a go at, rides and games, as well as other stalls.

New for this year, the event will also feature a visit from some reindeer.

Visitors will be able to meet the reindeer and have their photos taken with them for a small donation. The organisers will also be providing free Christmas refreshments.

At the heart of the afternoon will be the Big Christmas Sing when, led by an ensemble from Great Yarmouth Brass, the community will be encouraged to sing some favourite carols together.

Alongside this there will also be performances from the choirs of Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy and Ormiston Herman Academy.

Vicar of St Mary Magdalene Church, the Rev Matthew Price, said: "Christmas on the Mag was such a brilliant success last year, we are delighted to be repeating the event for Christmas 2019. We hope all ages and stages will join in with the fun.

"Christmas is a time when communities should come together and we want the afternoon to be a real community celebration of Christmas."

Mr Price also expressed his thanks to Better Together and Great Yarmouth Borough Council which have both provided grants to help make the event possible.

Further information about Christmas on the Mag can be found on the St Mary Magdalene Church Facebook page at facebook.com/MagdaleneChurchGorleston

