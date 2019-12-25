'Christmas miracle' as four escape this vehicle without serious injuries
PUBLISHED: 07:07 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:07 25 December 2019
KL Police
Police have said it was a 'Christmas miracle' that nobody was seriously injured after a single vehicle smash on the A47 in the early hours of December 25.
At shortly after 3am on Christmas Day, a Nissan careered off the road on the A47 at Middleton, near King's Lynn and into a barrier with a driver and three passengers inside.
The car was severely damaged in the collision, but police have said all four escaped serious injuries as a result.
Police and firefighters attended the scene, with a fire crew from King's Lynn called to help clear fuel that was leaking from the vehicle and onto the road.
Posting a picture of the wreckage on Twitter, an officer from King's Lynn Police wrote; "Let this picture of a vehicle involved in a singe vehicle RTC on the A47 at Middleton serve as a reminder as to why you shouldn't even contemplate drinking and driving.
"The Christmas miracle of this is that all 4 occupants walked away with minor injuries."