'Christmas miracle' as four escape this vehicle without serious injuries

Police have said it was a 'Christmas miracle' that nobody was seriously injured after a single vehicle smash on the A47 in the early hours of December 25.

At shortly after 3am on Christmas Day, a Nissan careered off the road on the A47 at Middleton, near King's Lynn and into a barrier with a driver and three passengers inside.

The car was severely damaged in the collision, but police have said all four escaped serious injuries as a result.

Police and firefighters attended the scene, with a fire crew from King's Lynn called to help clear fuel that was leaking from the vehicle and onto the road.

Posting a picture of the wreckage on Twitter, an officer from King's Lynn Police wrote; "Let this picture of a vehicle involved in a singe vehicle RTC on the A47 at Middleton serve as a reminder as to why you shouldn't even contemplate drinking and driving.

"The Christmas miracle of this is that all 4 occupants walked away with minor injuries."