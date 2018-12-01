Search

Brave four-year-old boy Denver Clinton will switch on Christmas lights in Dereham

01 December, 2018 - 07:01
Denver Clinton, left, will switch on the Christmas lights in Dereham. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

Archant

A brave four-old boy who is battling a rare form of cancer will switch-on the Christmas lights in Dereham.

Denver Clinton, from Mattishall, will start the big countdown at 5pm on Sunday, December 2.

The switch-on event is part of a day of family fun, with craft stalls, live music, food and drink.

From 11am, Father Christmas will be in his grotto, granting wishes with the help of his magical donkeys, and outside there will be plenty of stalls offering everything from festive crafts and Christmas gifts to tasty food and drink.

Throughout the day, there will also be live performances from some top local talent, including Soul Traders, Amy and Simon, Chris Pidgeon, Naked Lights and Rockavox, along with Churches Together, the Dereham band and students of Jennifer Grace music academy.

Carols will be sung before the big countdown.

Denver was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma and has been fighting the disease ever since by undergoing high doses of chemotherapy, bone marrow aspirations and blood transfusions.

Unfortunately, the family recently received the devastating news that Denver is no longer responding to treatment.

The family have organised a special festive event for him the following week.

Last year’s event in the town drew a crowd of thousands as visitors, both young and old, enjoyed a whole host of festive fun.

The Dereham Christmas Lights switch on and market event is brought to the town by the Dereham Carnival Committee

