Do you want to eat Christmas lunch for free in Swaffham?

Swaffham market place at Christmas time. Photo: Sue Dent Sue Dent

A free Christmas lunch will round off a year of community schemes in Swaffham.

The lunch, now in its fifth year, is held in the Assembly Rooms and continues to grow, with organisers hoping the trend will continue this year.

Those who attend will be able to sit down for a full Christmas lunch with crackers, mince pies, entertainment and companionship.

This is just one of a number of community schemes in the town this year, with the introduction of Swaffham Community Fridge, which opened at the end of 2017, and Free Meal Mondays which began in October this year.

If you would like to attend the lunch, please contact Iceni Partnership on 01760 722800 to book your place.

Transport can be provided for those within the town and surrounding villages who are not able to make their own way there.