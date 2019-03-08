Search

Advanced search

'It is amazing to still be doing this' - East 17 kick off Christmas in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 19:59 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:02 13 November 2019

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

The trio, who have sold more than 18m records worldwide, performed a selection of their biggest hits at Riverside's Christmas lights switch on event on Wednesday.

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Band member Terry Coldwell said he was delighted to be in Norwich to kick start Christmas, before revealing a family connection to the city.

He said: "My brother-in-law lives down here so I know it a bit and it is a very good place. It is great to be in Norwich. It's a nice place and we've played lots of concerts here before."

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 and pageant winners Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 and pageant winners Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Before the glittering lights were turned on, the group played crowd-pleaser Stay Another Day, the 1994 Christmas number one.

He added: "It is amazing to still be doing this and it's better than ever now. We now manage and do everything ourselves.

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, pageant winners Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, pageant winners Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"We have planned lots of gigs over Christmas but I'll spend the day itself with my family and we have a new album coming out earlier next year called 24/7."

Elsewhere at the event, families were greeted by an array of film favourites, including Elsa from Frozen.

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

For those looking for a bite to eat, Riverside, which had been transformed in the style of a Christmas grotto, boasted a doughnut stall and a toasted almond stall.

And also making an appearance at the end of the event was, of course, Father Christmas, who travelled by sledge with elves to spread the Christmas cheer.

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, Elsa and Anna Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, Elsa and Anna Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, Santa Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, Santa Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNorwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Horror as truck runs over and kills ducks and pigeons at beauty spot

Families often go to Diss Mere to feed the ducks. Picture: Archant

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Premier League finances – part one: Reality starting to bite for Norwich City as top flight’s poor relations

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones at Burnley earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Good family friend’ admits defrauding grieving carer of £12,500

Sue Weaver from Hemsby. Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘As a chairman I have noted how few friends I have at the club’ - Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve says he has 'few friends' at the club Picture: Ian Burt

Horror as truck runs over and kills ducks and pigeons at beauty spot

Families often go to Diss Mere to feed the ducks. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists