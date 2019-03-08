'It is amazing to still be doing this' - East 17 kick off Christmas in Norwich

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

The trio, who have sold more than 18m records worldwide, performed a selection of their biggest hits at Riverside's Christmas lights switch on event on Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Band member Terry Coldwell said he was delighted to be in Norwich to kick start Christmas, before revealing a family connection to the city.

He said: "My brother-in-law lives down here so I know it a bit and it is a very good place. It is great to be in Norwich. It's a nice place and we've played lots of concerts here before."

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 and pageant winners Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 and pageant winners Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Before the glittering lights were turned on, the group played crowd-pleaser Stay Another Day, the 1994 Christmas number one.

He added: "It is amazing to still be doing this and it's better than ever now. We now manage and do everything ourselves.

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, pageant winners Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, pageant winners Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"We have planned lots of gigs over Christmas but I'll spend the day itself with my family and we have a new album coming out earlier next year called 24/7."

Elsewhere at the event, families were greeted by an array of film favourites, including Elsa from Frozen.

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

For those looking for a bite to eat, Riverside, which had been transformed in the style of a Christmas grotto, boasted a doughnut stall and a toasted almond stall.

And also making an appearance at the end of the event was, of course, Father Christmas, who travelled by sledge with elves to spread the Christmas cheer.

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, Elsa and Anna Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, Elsa and Anna Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, Santa Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17, Santa Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany Woodman Norwich Riverside Christmas Lights switch on with band East 17 Pictures: Brittany Woodman